Freezing fog obscures forest amid wintry scene in Colorado

Freezing fog blanketed a forest in Colorado as wintry temperatures set in on Tuesday, 12 December.

Footage posted by @jcosrangerjason shows a “magic” scene in Evergreen.

It came as the National Weather Service for Boulder warned commuters of “dense fog” with less than 1/4 mile visibility in the foothills, advising drivers to take it slow on the roads.

The poor visibility continued into Thursday, the NWS said.

“Slow down, use low beams, [and] keep your distance,” they added in an advisory.