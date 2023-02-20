Powerful winds hit Mauritius as Cyclone Freddy approaches southeastern Africa

Powerful winds battered Mauritius on Monday as the island braced for Cyclone Freddy.

Flights were grounded and the stock exchange was shut as the storm approached, with the weather service warning it posed a “direct threat” to Mauritius.

A video shot in the small town of TrouAuxBiches shows strong gusts of wind and heavy rain on Monday afternoon.

Gusts of 75 mph were expected as Cyclone Freddy approached the southeastern African coast, with the storm expected to hit Madagascar on Tuesday evening and hurtle toward Mozambique by the end of the week.

