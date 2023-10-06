Deadly flooding hits Indian Himalayas after glacial lake melting

Waters of a glacial lake breached a hydroelectric dam in the Indian Himalayan region on Wednesday, 4 October, triggering deadly flooding which has killed at least 40 people according to officials.

The flooding from the South Lhonak lake impacted towns and villages along the Teesta River in the Lachen Valley, with approximately 22,000 people affected.

Around 100 people, including 22 soldiers, have been reported missing.

At least 18 people have died in Sikkim and at least 22 have died in West Bengal, officials from the respective areas said.