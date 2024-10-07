Joe and Jill Biden send message of hope to those impacted by Hurricane Helene

Joe and Jill Biden sent a message of hope to those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

The storm made landfall as Category 4 on 26 September on Florida’s Big Bend and left a 500-mile path of destruction, causing more than 220 deaths across the southeast.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the couple addressed North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama residents, telling them the nation “has their back.”

“No matter how you vote, we help each other when disaster strikes because we are one United States of America,” the First Lady said.