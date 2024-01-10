New Jersey train station floods after winter storm brings torrential rain

New Jersey’s Hoboken station was flooded as tens of millions of Americans faced the threat of menacing weather on Wednesday, 10 January.

It came as a powerful winter storm loomed across the East Coast, bringing power outages and grounded flights.

More than 90 million people from eastern Ohio and Kentucky to the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast were under high wind and flooding advisories on Wednesday according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In New Jersey, heavy rain flooded parks and roads, with high water levels seen in the Raritan River in Somerset County.