The moment a lorry skids out of control and crashes into a barrier, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic, has been caught on camera.

Footage shows the vehicle swerving across one lane before veering into the grass median in front of passing cars.

It then swings back onto the other side of the road - blocking traffic for a moment - before returning to the grass.

The footage was shared by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, with officials confirming the driver “was ticketed for travelling at a speed not reasonable and proper for the road conditions”.

