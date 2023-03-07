Heavy snow blankets Scotland as temperatures plummet below freezing

Parts of Scotland have been blanketed by a thick layer of snow as temperatures shot down below freezing.

More than 10cm of snow fell in the northern part of the country on Monday, 6 March, and it is expected 20cm could fall as the week goes on.

Snow, ice, and rain have battered Scotland and parts of northern England as a cold snap hits the region.

Tuesday night could see parts of isolated Scottish glens dropping down as far as minus 15C.

This footage shows the wintry scenes.

