Surging flash floods wreaked havoc as they gushed through homes in eastern Thailand on Saturday 7 October.

Footage shows the torrents of water cascading out of locals’ houses in Chonburi province following heavy rains.

The flood washed away shoes, slippers, and rubbish bins as it left the village street swamped in knee-deep waters.

A resident said such floods occur regularly in the area during the monsoon season.

Thailand and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia are in their annual monsoon rainy season which sees soaring temperatures followed by powerful rain storms in the afternoon leading to widespread flash floods.