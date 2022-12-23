Meteorologist warns people in South Dakota to stay at home amid extreme temperatures

A meteorologist from the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, warned against going outside during an “historic” winter storm that is gripping much of the US.

“Don’t be like us, stay inside! The 60 seconds we were outside filming this resulted in both of us with aching fingers and toes,” the NWS posted on Twitter.

From Friday to Christmas Day, Winter Storm Elliott is expected to cause widespread disruptions, with more than 200 million people - 60 per cent of the US population - under a form of winter weather warnings or advisories.

