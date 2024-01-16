Moment 89-year-old bridge crashes into water in less than 10 seconds

An 89-year-old bridge came crashing down into a river in less than 10 seconds in West Virginia.

The demolition of the Upper Gassaway Bridge over the Elk River in Gassaway on 9 January was part of a replacement project in the works for nearly 10 years.

The steel truss bridge, which was built in 1935, replaced an earlier version across the water dating back to 1912.

In 2016 it became clear that the bridge, which carries around 1,900 cars a day, needed replacing as it was subject to weight restrictions.

Engineers say the new bridge will allow heavier vehicles to travel on it for the next 75 to 100 years.