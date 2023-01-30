Massive whale dies after washing ashore in New York

A massive whale died after it washed ashore on a beach in New York state.

This video shows the heartbreaking scene at Lido Beach in Nassau County as crews prepared to deal with the body.

The creature became stranded on the beach and eventually died as it lay beached on the sand.

Emergency crews brought a backhoe to the scene to potentially move the carcass.

It is the latest in a string of whale deaths in recent months across New York and New Jersey.

