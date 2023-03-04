Isabel Oakeshott terminates interview after clashing with presenter over Hancock leak

Isabel Oakeshott terminated an interview with Times Radio presenter Cathy Newman on Friday (3 March) after clashing over leaking Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages.

The journalist, who has been international editor at TalkTV since 2022, took issue with Ms Newman after being asked about a “shouting match” with a News UK colleague over why she chose to pass the story to The Telegraph.

Ms Oakeshott was then also questioned on her reported TalkTV salary.

“I’m going to terminate the interview, this is my last warning,” she said.

“I’ve not come on here to justify where the story was placed.”

