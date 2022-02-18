Watch live as Jen Psaki holds press conference

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists.

She will be speaking ahead of Joe Biden's address later on Friday, in which the US president is expected to update the nation about ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the White House, Mr Biden will speak about "continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy" with Moscow amid a build-up of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

It's likely Ms Psaki will be asked about the situation in eastern Europe during her briefing.

