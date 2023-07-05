Jump to content

Just Stop Oil interrupt Wimbledon for the second time on day 3 of the competition

00:31

Francesca Casonato | 1688576653

Just Stop Oil interrupt Wimbledon for second time on day three of the tournament

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon for a second time in one day, as tennis fans booed the interruption.

The eco-activists jumped into the court and threw orange confetti onto the turf, interrupting Katie Boulter's match against Daria Saville.

The eco group’s protests are aimed at Wimbledon sponsors Barclays Bank, which it claims has lent £30 billion to oil and gas companies in the past two years.

After the incidents, three people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

00:27

Wimbledon crowd boo as Just Stop Oil protesters stop play

00:21

Homeowners will be ‘cringing’ over Tory record on housing, says Rayner

00:33

CCTV shows rockets launched from Gaza as Israeli troops leave camp

02:59

Look back at the NHS’s milestones as service turns 75

01:10

CCTV captures moment of car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

00:34

Man who killed mother and children in house fire smiles at police

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

01:45

Aspartame: What effects do carcinogens have on your body?

00:30

Usman Khawaja confronts fan in Long Room after Bairstow dismissal

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

00:32

Video shows police interacting with Paris teen in fatal traffic stop

01:59

What is Tourette syndrome and what causes tics?

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

09:40

Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box

08:07

UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box

09:10

Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

02:36

The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue

01:39

Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift

49:55

Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’

01:04

Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’

00:57

Naoise Dolan on the problem with being a literary ‘it girl’

35:29

Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem

01:04

Here’s how a typical episode of SNL is made

00:56

Curtis Sittenfeld on ‘dating up’ and the Pete Davidson effect

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

00:31

Just Stop Oil interrupt Wimbledon for second time

00:30

Usman Khawaja confronts fan in Long Room after Bairstow dismissal

01:14

Ben Stokes questions ‘spirit of the game’ after Bairstow controversy

01:00

Wimbledon: Andy Murray says he has ‘idea’ of when he wants to retire

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

00:31

Novak Djokovic reacts to being ‘greatest male player of all time’

00:28

Liverpool share first view from very top of new Anfield Road stand

00:40

James Maddison shares first message to Spurs fans after joining club

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

01:06

Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test

00:22

Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London

00:31

Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals

01:10

People in India evacuate ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall

00:51

Climate protesters smear paint on 123-year-old Monet artwork

00:46

Costco turns into ‘waterpark’ as thunderstorm floods Manchester store

00:39

Torrential hail hits northwest England as Met Office issues warning

01:39

Matty Healy eats raw tomahawk steak during concert again

00:40

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in face mid-performance

02:57

Ziggy Stardust: Richard E Grant, Don Letts, and Mike Garson on Bowie

00:48

Johnny Knoxville says ‘addiction’ to stunts ‘scrambled’ his brain

00:24

Watch the moment Shania Twain slips and falls mid-performance

00:35

Lil Nas X pauses Stockholm gig after fan throws sex toy on stage

02:35

Rosie Jones defends using ableist slur in new documentary title

01:03

Denise Welch reveals way son Matty Healy would ‘terrorise’ her

01:19

Kate and William weigh in on scone debate at surprise NHS tea party

00:45

July 4th fireworks light up New York City night sky

01:16

Joey Chestnut eats 62 hotdogs in 10 minutes to defend 4th July title

00:51

Man abandoned in bin at two weeks old reunited with half-brother

00:35

BBC weather presenter dragged away by dog live on air for second time

00:24

July 4th: NICU babies dress up for independence day in Texas

00:48

Moment herd of bison charge towards driver in Yellowstone

00:26

Courteney Cox shares video of McDonald’s Grimace shake ‘effect’

