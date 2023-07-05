Just Stop Oil interrupt Wimbledon for second time on day three of the tournament

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon for a second time in one day, as tennis fans booed the interruption.

The eco-activists jumped into the court and threw orange confetti onto the turf, interrupting Katie Boulter's match against Daria Saville.

The eco group’s protests are aimed at Wimbledon sponsors Barclays Bank, which it claims has lent £30 billion to oil and gas companies in the past two years.

After the incidents, three people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.