Darrell Brooks is due to appear in court after he allegedly killed five people by ramming a car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening.

The 39-year-old suspected driver is facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, police said.

Brooks was allegedly involved in a “domestic dispute” moments prior to driving onto the parade route, and court records show he has an extensive rap sheet dating back to 1999.

Doorbell camera footage captured Mr Brooks waiting for an Uber outside a home roughly 20 minutes after he plowed through the parade.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here