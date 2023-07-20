Hail smashes through Walmart roof as heavy storms sweep Wisconsin

Footage shows hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night (19 July).

The extreme weather forced the supermarket to close, with videos showing pools of water close to the checkouts as more hail falls.

Storms swept across Wisconsin on Wednesday, with reports of trees downed by heavy wind in many areas and severe hail further afield across eastern Minnesota.

Tennis ball-size hail was spotted in Duluth, a port city on Lake Superior in Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.