Chilling audio from the moment a woman called 999 after killing her husband has been released, along with police bodycam footage of her arrest.

Penelope Jackson, 66, is accused of murdering David Jackson, 78, stabbing him three times and leaving him to die on the kitchen floor.

"He is in the kitchen bleeding to death with any luck," Jackson tells the 999 operator.

"I killed my husband because I've had enough... I am not doing anything to help him."

"I admit it all," she later says in the bodycam footage, as she’s taken away by police.

