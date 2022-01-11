Woman rescued from burning car after police rip door off with bare hands

Police in Florida rescued a woman from a burning car, dragging her out of the vehicle after ripping the door off with their bare hands.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to a fiery crash just after midnight on 29 December and have since been praised for their “selfless efforts” to ensure the woman made it out alive.

Bodycam footage shows the deputies trying to extinguish the flames before ripping off the car door and pulling the driver to safety.

She was believed to be intoxicated while driving, colliding head-on with another vehicle.

