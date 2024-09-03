Adorable critically endangered wombat cub captured on nature camera

Rare footage captured one of the 400 endangered hairy-nosed wombats on a surveillance camera near a nature refuge in Queensland, Australia.

Nearly 100 years ago, hairy-nosed wombats were thought to be extinct until a small population of about 30 individuals was discovered in the 1930s near Epping Forest National Park in Queensland.

Today, the Northern Hairy-nosed Wombat is one of Australia’s rarest mammals, with only three populations remaining: in Epping Forest National Park (Scientific), a newly introduced population in Powrunna State Forest, and at the RUNR site.

All three populations are protected by Queensland’s Department of Environment.