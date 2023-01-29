Biggest day of strikes in a decade will involve up to half a million workers

Up to half a million workers will set strike next week in what will be the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.

Teachers, train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will walk out on Wednesday 1 February.

Protests will be held throughout the UK as the government plans to pass a new law on minimum service levels during strikes.

Unions say the “anti-strike Bill” could lead to workers who vote legally to strike losing their job.

