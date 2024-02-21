The world’s biggest snake has been discovered in the Amazon rainforest.

The huge anaconda measures 26ft-long, weighs 440lbs and its head is the same size as a human’s.

The Northern Green Anaconda was found by TV wildlife presenter, Professor Freek Vonk.

Until now, only one species of Green Anaconda has been recognised in the Amazon.

Researchers have given the new species the Latin name Eunectes akayima, which means the Northern Green Anaconda.

This incredible footage shows Professor Vonk swimming next to the giant anaconda.