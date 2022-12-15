Joe Lycett has passionately responded to David Beckham’s silence over human rights issues in Qatar, suggesting that the football legend has failed in “being an ally for life”.

The comedian shared a statement from Beckham’s team about last month’s money-shredding stunt, before closing his Channel 4 show with a monologue.

“I want to talk about allies, in particular, companies and celebrities who like to think they’re allies to our community,” Lycett began.

“We need allies we can rely on not to run away the moment it looks difficult, or when the first yellow card is threatened.”

Sign up for our newsletters.