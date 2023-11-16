Biden calls Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, 15 November that he had not changed his view that Chinese President Xi Jinping was effectively a dictator.

During a solo news conference after four hours of talks with Xi Jinping on the outskirts of San Francisco, Joe Biden was asked whether he still held the view that the Chinese President was a dictator.

“Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said.

Biden welcomed Xi Jinping hoping to stabilise US-China relations during the high-stake meeting.