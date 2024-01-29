Bodycam footage shows New York City council member and Central Park Five exoneree Yusef Salaam being pulled over by police on Friday, 26 January.

This clip, released by the New York City Police Department, shows an officer withdrawing after Mr Salaam identifies himself during the stop as a council member.

Mr Salaam said he was driving with his wife and children and was not given an explanation as to why he was pulled over.

Authorities said Mr Salaam was stopped for driving with dark tints.