Escaped zebra spotted running around Tennessee

An escaped zebra has been spotted running around Tennessee from Saturday (31 May) onwards, just hours after its new owners brought it home.

The black and white animal can be seen galloping through fields, sprinting down roads and exploring residential streets.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said that the animal was “wreaking havoc” on Interstate 24, which they had to temporarily close as a result.

Officers last confirmed on Monday (June 2) night that the animal is still on the loose.

Authorities said that several professional tracking groups are involved and specially trained dogs will join in the search from Tuesday (3 June).