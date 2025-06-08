Zelensky says Russia is ‘ignoring all peace proposals’ after ‘brutal’ Kharkiv attack

Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is “ignoring all peace proposals” after launching two rounds of attacks in Kharkiv on Saturday (7 June).

Overnight missile and drone strikes killed at least three people and injured 21 others in the early hours of Saturday. The city was hit again that afternoon with guided aerial bombs.

In a post on X, Zelensky said Russians are “preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals”, adding that he is seeking positive signals from the US to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence systems.

"We urgently need positive signals from the United States regarding air defence systems," he said.