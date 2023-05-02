Minnesota lawmaker appears to lay in bed topless during Senate Zoom meeting

A Minnesota lawmaker appeared to lay in bed shirtless during a Senate meeting on Zoom.

Senator Calvin Bahr, 60, was participating virtually in a state legislative session on Monday 1 May when he flashed his bare chest on camera.

It appeared he accidentally pressed the “camera on” button when he unmuted himself to vote “yes” after a colleague.

The Republican representative was seen casually lounging with a 1976 School House Rock virtual background.

A number of colleagues gathered together for the vote appeared to chuckle at the sight.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.