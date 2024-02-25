Independent TV
First female jockey to win in Saudi Arabia reflects on career and all it’s given to her
New Zealand jockey Lisa Allpress reflects on being the first female rider to win a race in Saudi Arabia as she finishes her career with a return to the Saudi Cup 2024.
Lisa reflected on what the milestone meant to her and how horseracing has allowed her to "live on a nice farm, have a nice house and drive a nice car."
The Saudi Cup is organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with The Ministry of Culture.
