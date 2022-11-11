Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The CEO of Red Sea Global has outlined his company's intention to become "global leaders" in their efforts to create 100% sustainable resorts.

"I'm inspired by nature... we're led by science, all of our choices are made with the environment in mind", John Pagano said.

Mr Pagano’s comments came on the first day of the second annual Saudi Green Initiative in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday (11 November).

