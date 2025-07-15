A drug dealer who was stashing £1 million of cocaine in his car boot congratulated police after they caught him following a high chase pursuit.

Footage shared by West Midlands police on Monday (14 July) shows officers chasing David Sherratt down the M5 and M42 at speeds of 120mph, with a helicopter also tailing the black Peugeot on 17 April.

After a stinger was used to puncture the car’s tyres, the vehicle was searched and officers found two Sports Direct bags each containing 18kg of cocaine with a combined street value of £1.3million.

Sherrat told officers: “Good day at the office for you lads.”

At Birmingham Crown Court on 7 July, Sherratt, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 years and nine months after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing the drug with into to supply, and dangerous driving.