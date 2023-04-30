F1 commentators keep dropping Taylor Swift references as Alonso dating rumours swirl

After a series of rumours that Formula One's Fernando Alonso could be dating Taylor Swift, commentators during this weekend's qualifying races in Azerbaijan wasted no time poking fun at it.

David Croft and pit lane reporter Karun Chandhok used Swift-related puns including her song titles every time the Aston Martin driver appeared on screen.

"What a 'swift' drive from Fernando Alonso", they joked.Another included: "Alonso there, looking for that...'blank space'".

Alonso himself has even played into the gossip, purposely using Taylor Swift songs on his TikTok videos.

