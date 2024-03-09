Anthony Joshua applauded Francis Ngannou during the post-fight press conference on Friday night (March 9) in a display of mutual respect.

The British boxer applauded the former UFC champion shortly after defeating him in a stunning second-round KO.

Joshua, 34, floored the former UFC champion in the first round before securing the 25th knockout of his career minutes later.

"How are you champ?" AJ asked while pulling out a seat beside him for his opponent.

Ngannou told reporters: "It wasn't my day, he was just way better than me today.”

"He was quite special because he stopped me, he did what Tyson Fury couldn't do," the 37-year-old said.

Joshua interjected: "You beat Tyson, you beat him."