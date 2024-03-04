Anthony Joshua has shared an update on a blockbuster all-British battle with Tyson Fury, suggesting the bout is in “the pipeline”.

The two-time unified world heavyweight champion faces Francis Ngannou in a crossover super-fight in Saudi Arabia on Friday 8 March, but was questioned about his ambitions to go toe-to-toe with Fury during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“It’s the golden question, I will say sooner rather than later, it’s in the pipeline,” AJ told Susanna Reid on Monday 4 March.

“It has been bubbling for a long time, it has to happen. It’s definitely going to happen sooner rather than later.”