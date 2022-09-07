Sue Bird: WNBA legend retires after Seattle Storm fail to reach Finals

Sue Bird has played her final game after two decades in the WNBA.

The basketball legend, 40, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game.

Ms Bird picked up four Olympic gold medals over her career, as well as four FIBA World Cups.

Her Seattle Storm side did not advance to the WNBA Finals after The Aces won in Game 4 with a score of 97-92.

"It has been my honour to play for this franchise," Ms Bird said after her final game as fans chanted "thank you Sue."

