Watch as Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury react to the moment Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois.

Joshua was floored four times as the magnificent Dubois launched a relentless assault in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (21 September), finishing the fight in the fifth round.

The heavyweight champion was momentarily stunned by two rights and just as Joshua looked to capitalise for the first time in the fight, he walked onto the knockout punch and hit the floor once more, this time unable to beat the count.

Ringside cameras captured the reactions of Fury and McGregor to the stunning moment.