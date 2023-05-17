Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Wednesday’s decisive Champions League clash with Manchester City will be decided on more than just quality.

“I think the match is unpredictable,” the Italian said ahead of the second leg at the Etihad, with the tie finely poised at 1-1 after last week’s result at the Bernabeu.

“This type of game is not only a problem of quality. When you reach a semi-final, it is also about personality, character and mentality that you are able to show on the pitch.

