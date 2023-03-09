Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte gave no assurances over his own future and insisted he cannot create a “miracle” after he watched Spurs’ season spiral further out of control with a Champions League exit to AC Milan.

Milan earned the stalemate they needed to progress 1-0 on aggregate following their last-16 first-leg victory in the San Siro, with Spurs mustering only two shots on target and ending the tie with 10 men after Cristian Romero’s 77th-minute red card.

"This is not the right day to speak about my future," Conte said after the disappointing result.

