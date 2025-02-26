Bizarre moment Chris Eubank Jr hits Conor Benn with an egg during press conference

This is the bizarre moment Chris Eubank Jr. hit Conor Benn's with an egg at a press conference, ahead of their April fight.

The incident happened after Eubank referenced Benn's failed drug tests from 2022, joking about Benn's "highly-elevated consumption of eggs".

As the fighters faced off, Eubank smashed an egg against Benn’s face, leading to a brawl.

Eubank had earlier taunted Benn, saying, "Conor, how many eggs did you have to eat to fail those drugs tests?".

Eubank and Benn will fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, but had originally been due to face off in October 2022 before Benn’s failed tests forced the fight to be called off.