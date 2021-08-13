British Olympic medallist CJ Ujah has been suspended from competition after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has confirmed the sprinter's test showed the presence or use of the prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23.

Ujah, part of Team GB men's 4x100m relay team that won silver at Tokyo 2020, is yet to comment on the matter.

If he is found to have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, Great Britain will be disqualified from the relay and lose their medals under World Athletics rules.