Amusing footage shows the moment former UFC champion Conor McGregor throws a disastrous first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

The mixed martial artist is touring the United States following his loss to Dustin Poirier in July after he suffered a brutal leg break during the UFC 264 contest.

The Irish fighter was invited to Wrigley Field to throw the first pitch ahead of the MLB game with him hilariously failing to direct the ball over the plate, flying it towards the stands on the right.