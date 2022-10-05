The Prince of Wales met with Gareth Southgate on Wednesday (5 October) ahead of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, next month.

William visited St George’s Park in Burton upon Trent to mark its 10th anniversary as the home of English football.

The pair spent 15 minutes chatting in private in a boot room at the training centre, while William also met with members of England’s senior men’s deaf team, as they practised.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on 21 November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.