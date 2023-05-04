Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 GP under Las Vegas lights will be ‘epic’

Lewis Hamilton believes this year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas will be “epic”.

The Mercedes driver, who is chasing his eighth world championship, is in Florida ahead of this weekend’s Miami GP and said he was looking forward to returning to the US in November.

“I think Vegas is going to be epic. I mean, watching the movie Casino I always thought how crazy it would be for us to race down the streets there and the fact that we’re going to be underneath those lights at night - it’s going to be epic,” Hamilton said.

