Jeremy Clarkson jokes Adrian Newey could win Bahrain Grand Prix

Jeremy Clarkson joked that Adrian Newey could win the Bahrain Grand Prix during a gridwalk talk with Martin Brundle on Saturday, 2 March.

The former Top Gear presenter chatted to the former driver and commentator before the race started about what he thought of the upcoming F1 season.

As Brundle asked him who he thought could win, Clarkson replied: "Adrian Newey."

Mr Newey is chief technology officer of Red Bull Racing.

The joke got fans on social media talking, with one commenting: "Adrian Newey. Clarkson knows what's up."