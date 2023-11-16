F1 cars projected into sky as drone show lights up Las Vegas ahead of grand prix

An impressive Formula 1 drone show lit up the Las Vegas sky on Wednesday night (15 November), ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

Spinning F1 cars were projected into the air in an impressive display which also featured the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

This weekend’s grand prix will see drivers race through some of Sin City’s most famous streets, including down the strip.

Despite the excitement, F1 champion Max Verstappen has criticised the nature of the Las Vegas GP, describing it as “99 per cent show, 1 per cent sporting event”.