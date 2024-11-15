Gary Lineker reveals why it was ‘right time’ to leave Match of the Day

Gary Lineker has revealed why it was “the right time” for him to leave Match of the Day, as he prepares to leave after 25 years.

He’ll finish up hosting duties at the end of this season, with the BBC reportedly shaking up the format going forward.

“I think [with] the next [highlights] contract, they’re looking to do Match of the Day slightly differently”, Lineker said of the bold decision.

“I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm.”