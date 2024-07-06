Gary Lineker’s “embarrassing” moment celebrating England’s Euro 2024 win against Switzerland om Saturday (6 July) was caught on camera.

The BBC Match of the Day host was celebrating England’s penalty win with fellow pundits Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards, when he made an unfortunate slip up.

Showing the celebrations of fans across the country, Lineker said: “Here is my embarrassing moment.”

The pundits can be seen jumping to their feet and celebrating when suddenly the sound cuts out.

Lineker is asked: “Where is the sound?”

He replies: “I think I dropped the ‘f’ bomb.”