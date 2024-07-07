Ian Wright and Roy Keane share details of wholesome cinema trip to watch Inside Out 2

Ian Wright and Roy Keane shared details of their trip to the cinema to watch Inside Out 2 in a wholesome moment on The Overlap podcast.

The pair had a back and forth over who cried most during the new Disney film, with Keane suggesting he had “hay fever” in the theatre.

“Imagine seeing them two crying at a movie,” co-host Gary Neville said, laughing.

He then called out former Manchester United teammate Keane, suggesting he had a “lying smirk” as he denied suggestions that a children’s film made him cry.