Can Jake Paul outbox Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson tonight (16 November) in a spectacle that is posing a lot of questions ahead of the Dallas event.

In a promotional trailer for the bout, Netflix focuses on the Paul camp, their training, and the technical skills that will be needed to beat one of the feared heavyweights in boxing history, albeit at an advanced age.

The event will begin at 1am GMT on Saturday 16 November (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday). No time has yet been announced for the Paul vs Tyson ring walks, but they are expected at around 4am GMT on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday).