Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world following Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Watford in which the forward scored one and assisted another.

Klopp namechecked both Messi and Ronaldo when considering who the other goats may be, but in the end settled on his own Liverpool player as the one he thinks holds the crown currently.

Liverpool currently sit second in the Premier League table behind last year’s Champions League winners Chelsea.