Team GB gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson reveals what next huge achievement could be

Team GB gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson has revealed she’s now setting her sights on an 800m world record which has remained untouched since 1983.

The 22-year-old’s time in Paris was 1:56.72, with the record standing at 1:53.28. However, in July, she came close, securing 1:54.61.

“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about since I raced in London”, she said at the homecoming event for athletes last night (17 August).

“I think that record has stood for so long. It’s been a long time since anyone has hit [one minute and] 53 seconds, so I’d love to do that. I think I can. I now believe I can do that.”